© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Creepy Crawly Critters

Creepy Crawly Critters

Join us today and learn about the creepy crawly critters that we co-habitat with in South Texas. We will learn what a good bug is and which ones we don’t want around our summer picnics. We will also discover which ones are the tastiest! Don't just read about science- experience it! Our SEAM Series with Professor Graybeard is designed for families with children in Kindergarten - 4th Grade. These engaging classes bring Science, Engineering, Art, and Math to life through an unplugged, hands-on approach to learning.

Headwaters at the Comal
$7
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Headwaters at the Comal
830-608-8937
kwoollven@headwatersatthecomal.org
https://headwatersatthecomal.com/
Headwaters at the Comal
333 E. Klingemann St.
New Braunfels, Texas 78130
512-980-4399
gnbartscouncil@gmail.com
www.gnbac.org