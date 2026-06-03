Creepy Crawly Critters
Creepy Crawly Critters
Join us today and learn about the creepy crawly critters that we co-habitat with in South Texas. We will learn what a good bug is and which ones we don’t want around our summer picnics. We will also discover which ones are the tastiest! Don't just read about science- experience it! Our SEAM Series with Professor Graybeard is designed for families with children in Kindergarten - 4th Grade. These engaging classes bring Science, Engineering, Art, and Math to life through an unplugged, hands-on approach to learning.
Headwaters at the Comal
$7
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Headwaters at the Comal
830-608-8937
kwoollven@headwatersatthecomal.org
Headwaters at the Comal
333 E. Klingemann St.New Braunfels, Texas 78130
512-980-4399
gnbartscouncil@gmail.com