Creekside Sessions
Creekside Sessions
Creekside Sessions is back with another evening of comedy and conversation. Join comedians Josh Francis and Anthony Pappaly, and TPR's Tori Pool for a night of laughs, stories, and behind-the-scenes insights. The evening begins with stand-up comedy, followed by a live conversation moderated by TPR's Kory Cook.
At the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Make plans to be in the crowd!
Wednesday, July 22, 2026 | 6:00PM - 9:00PM
6:00pm Doors open
7:00pm Comedy Show
8:00pm Conversation
Tickets:
$15.00 TPR members
$20.00 General admission
Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
$15-$20
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
321 W Commerce StSan Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 614-8977