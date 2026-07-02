Creekside Sessions is back with another evening of comedy and conversation. Join comedians Josh Francis and Anthony Pappaly, and TPR's Tori Pool for a night of laughs, stories, and behind-the-scenes insights. The evening begins with stand-up comedy, followed by a live conversation moderated by TPR's Kory Cook.⁠

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At the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center⁠

Wednesday, July 22, 2026⁠

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Make plans to be in the crowd!

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 | 6:00PM - 9:00PM

6:00pm Doors open

7:00pm Comedy Show

8:00pm Conversation

Tickets:

$15.00 TPR members

$20.00 General admission