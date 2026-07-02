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Creekside Sessions

Creekside Sessions

Creekside Sessions is back with another evening of comedy and conversation. Join comedians Josh Francis and Anthony Pappaly, and TPR's Tori Pool for a night of laughs, stories, and behind-the-scenes insights. The evening begins with stand-up comedy, followed by a live conversation moderated by TPR's Kory Cook.⁠

At the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center⁠
Wednesday, July 22, 2026⁠

Make plans to be in the crowd!

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 | 6:00PM - 9:00PM

6:00pm Doors open
7:00pm Comedy Show
8:00pm Conversation

Tickets:
$15.00 TPR members
$20.00 General admission

Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
$15-$20
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
321 W Commerce St
San Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 614-8977
https://www.tpr.org/