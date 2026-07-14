Join Bihl Haus Arts for a fundraiser, “Creativity Uncorked Paint Party,” from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at the gallery, 2803 Fredericksburg Road. Unwind, connect and enjoy your creative side in this relaxed paint-and-sip experience.

Enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks while you create a finished artwork to take home. All materials will be supplied. Cost is $45. No prior experience is necessary. Just come ready to paint, sip and have fun. Proceeds support various free art programs offered by Bihl Haus Arts.

About Bihl Haus Arts

Founded in 2005, Bihl Haus Arts is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that improves the health and quality of life for active older adults and veterans through art education and further creates community through the arts with exhibitions, performances, literary events, artist talks, and the annual On and Off Fredericksburg Road Studio Tour. For more information, visit www.bihlhausarts.org or call (210) 339-8982.

