© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Creative Writing for Seniors

Creative Writing for Seniors

Interested in writing? Come and join our older adult writing group, where a gathering of beginner, intermediate, and long-term writers meet to practice, listen, and encourage one another in telling stories through memoir, flash story or poetry.

Meets the first and third Wednesdays of the month with exception of closures and holidays. This program is intended for those 55+.

Great Northwest Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM, every month on Wednesday through Oct 07, 2026.

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Great Northwest Branch Library
210-207-9210
christina.montero2@sanantonio.gov
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood St
San Antonio, Texas 78250
(210) 207-9210