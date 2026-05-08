Creative Writing for Seniors
Creative Writing for Seniors
Interested in writing? Come and join our older adult writing group, where a gathering of beginner, intermediate, and long-term writers meet to practice, listen, and encourage one another in telling stories through memoir, flash story or poetry.
Meets the first and third Wednesdays of the month with exception of closures and holidays. This program is intended for those 55+.
Great Northwest Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM, every month on Wednesday through Aug 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Great Northwest Branch Library
210-207-9210
christina.montero2@sanantonio.gov
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood StSan Antonio, Texas 78250
(210) 207-9210