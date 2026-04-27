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Crafts for Your Paw-fect Companion (shrinky dinks & buttons)

Crafts for Your Paw-fect Companion (shrinky dinks & buttons)

In celebration of National Pet Week (May 3-9), join Thousand Oaks Library for a variety of pet-themed crafts! Use our templates or design your own. Using shrinky dinks, create pet tags, keychains, charms, magnets and more. You can also turn your design into a button! Supplies are provided while they last. All ages welcome.

To find more National Pet Week programs at various Library locations, visit Guides.Mysapl.Org/Petcare.

Thousand Oaks Library
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Thousand Oaks Library
4618 Thousand Oaks Dr.
San Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov
www.mysapl.org