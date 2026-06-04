Conversation360: Travel & Disability
Conversation360: Travel & Disability
Conversation360 is a community dialogue series to identify ways to take action toward change, fill the gaps, create awareness, advance public attitudes, and create inclusion for people with disabilities. The next conversation in the series, Travel & Disability, will explore inclusion and accessibility in exploring the world. From transportation– in the air, on the ground, or even by VR!– to hotels and things to do. Talk about pain points and inspire solutions with your community and a panel of speakers from across the travel industry.
Catch Conversation360: Travel & Disability in-person or online. RSVP at disabilitysa.org
Connect+Ability Offices at Health Warm Springs
Free
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
disABILITYsa
2107047262
mcawthon@disabilitysa.org
Connect+Ability Offices at Health Warm Springs
5101 Medical DriveSan Antonio, Texas 78229