Conversation360 is a community dialogue series to identify ways to take action toward change, fill the gaps, create awareness, advance public attitudes, and create inclusion for people with disabilities. The next conversation in the series, Travel & Disability, will explore inclusion and accessibility in exploring the world. From transportation– in the air, on the ground, or even by VR!– to hotels and things to do. Talk about pain points and inspire solutions with your community and a panel of speakers from across the travel industry.

Catch Conversation360: Travel & Disability in-person or online. RSVP at disabilitysa.org