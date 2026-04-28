Contemporary Dance Recital
Contemporary Dance Recital
Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for a FREE contemporary dance recital!
Doors open at 6 p.m., Event starts at 7 p.m.
Seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Food and drinks are prohibited. Free parking available.
Jo Long Theater, Carver Community Cultural Center
Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
Jo Long Theater, Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N Hackberry StSan Antonio, Texas 78202