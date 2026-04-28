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Contemporary Dance Recital

Contemporary Dance Recital

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for a FREE contemporary dance recital!

Doors open at 6 p.m., Event starts at 7 p.m.

Seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Food and drinks are prohibited. Free parking available.

Jo Long Theater, Carver Community Cultural Center
Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Home
Jo Long Theater, Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N Hackberry St
San Antonio, Texas 78202