Con Mis Manos: Everyone’s Familia, written by Misael Martinez and directed by Jillian Campos

“Con Mis Manos,” written by Misael Martinez, is a bilingual production about how a Hispanic family comes to grips with their mother dying from cancer. Set in Deep South Texas, the drama centers around the Gutierrez family, and follows David as he looks back at his father’s way of handling his wife’s illness. “With these hands, your Papi can fix anything,” Con Mis Manos is a powerful work centered on identity, heritage, and the stories we carry.

OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION: Friday, July 10, 2026 - 7:30PM

TEATRO PA’ TODOS: Saturday, July 11, 2026 - 7:30PM

MATINEE: Sunday, July 12, 2026 - 2:30PM

ASL NIGHT: Thursday, July 16, 2026 - 7:30PM

Friday, July 17, 2026 - 7:30PM

Saturday, July 18, 2026 - 7:30PM

CLOSING MATINEE: Sunday, July 19, 2026 - 2:30PM

General admission: $25

VIP: $35

Students/Military/Seniors/Educators (must present ID at the door): $20

