Con Mis Manos: Everyone’s Familia, written by Misael Martinez and directed by Jillian Campos
Con Mis Manos: Everyone’s Familia, written by Misael Martinez and directed by Jillian Campos
“Con Mis Manos,” written by Misael Martinez, is a bilingual production about how a Hispanic family comes to grips with their mother dying from cancer. Set in Deep South Texas, the drama centers around the Gutierrez family, and follows David as he looks back at his father’s way of handling his wife’s illness. “With these hands, your Papi can fix anything,” Con Mis Manos is a powerful work centered on identity, heritage, and the stories we carry.
OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION: Friday, July 10, 2026 - 7:30PM
TEATRO PA’ TODOS: Saturday, July 11, 2026 - 7:30PM
MATINEE: Sunday, July 12, 2026 - 2:30PM
ASL NIGHT: Thursday, July 16, 2026 - 7:30PM
Friday, July 17, 2026 - 7:30PM
Saturday, July 18, 2026 - 7:30PM
CLOSING MATINEE: Sunday, July 19, 2026 - 2:30PM
General admission: $25
VIP: $35
Students/Military/Seniors/Educators (must present ID at the door): $20