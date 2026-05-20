Community screening of the film 'Groove' at the Woodlawn Comedy Theatre - May 30
Community screening of the film 'Groove' at the Woodlawn Comedy Theatre - May 30
Screening the rave movie classic, 'Groove' on May 30 at the Woodlawn Comedy Theatre. Doors open at 7 with the film from 8-10 pm and DJ music upstairs from 10p-2am. This is a no cover event, with donations accepted to help make this an ongoing series.
Free event with donations welcome to help support this becoming a recurring event. Inquire at the box office.
Woodlawn Comedy Theatre
Free
07:00 PM - 02:00 AM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Woodlawn Comedy Theatre
1920 Fredericksburg Rd.San Antonio, Texas 78201
(210) 255-1336