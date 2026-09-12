Comfort & Joy

Annual Christmas concert brings a joyful collection of holiday music, from the Christmas Concerto by Corelli, to an orchestral mash-up of Vivaldi’s Winter Concerto with O Hanukkah. The second half brings the annual collaboration with the Hill Country Chorale featuring the iconic music of John Williams, and concludes with the traditional audience sing-along.

Corelli – Christmas Concerto

Vivaldi/Traditional/Arr. Berens: A Winter Miracle

Rimsky-Korsakov – Polonaise from “Christmas Eve”

Bruch - Kol Nidrei

-Audrey Jellett, cello

Williams – Home Alone: Three Holiday Songs

Shaw – The Many Moods of Christmas: Suite 3

Anderson – A Christmas Festival