Comfort & Joy
Comfort & Joy
Annual Christmas concert brings a joyful collection of holiday music, from the Christmas Concerto by Corelli, to an orchestral mash-up of Vivaldi’s Winter Concerto with O Hanukkah. The second half brings the annual collaboration with the Hill Country Chorale featuring the iconic music of John Williams, and concludes with the traditional audience sing-along.
Corelli – Christmas Concerto
Vivaldi/Traditional/Arr. Berens: A Winter Miracle
Rimsky-Korsakov – Polonaise from “Christmas Eve”
Bruch - Kol Nidrei
-Audrey Jellett, cello
Williams – Home Alone: Three Holiday Songs
Shaw – The Many Moods of Christmas: Suite 3
Anderson – A Christmas Festival
Cailloux Theater
$34 to $64
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Symphony of the Hills
(830) 792-7469
info@symphonyofthehills.org