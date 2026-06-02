Comedy Standout: Show for All Audiences
Comedy Standout: Show for All Audiences
Looking forward to our next showcase at Künstler Brewing, had a great time at this past event, lots of laughs with a fun crowd. Next show is on June 20, 8PM, Downtown, show for all audiences to enjoy with their crafted drinks and dining fare.
Künstler Brewing
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Comedy Standout
2104154837
mr.navarro1@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Gerard A Navarro
mr.navarro1@yahoo.com
Künstler Brewing
302 E LachapelleSan Antonio, Texas 78204
2104154837
mr.navarro1@yahoo.com