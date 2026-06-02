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Comedy Standout: Show for All Audiences

Comedy Standout: Show for All Audiences

Looking forward to our next showcase at Künstler Brewing, had a great time at this past event, lots of laughs with a fun crowd. Next show is on June 20, 8PM, Downtown, show for all audiences to enjoy with their crafted drinks and dining fare.

Künstler Brewing
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Comedy Standout
2104154837
mr.navarro1@yahoo.com

Artist Group Info

Gerard A Navarro
mr.navarro1@yahoo.com
Künstler Brewing
302 E Lachapelle
San Antonio, Texas 78204
2104154837
mr.navarro1@yahoo.com