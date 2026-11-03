Comedy Standout at Künstler Brewing
Comedy Standout at Künstler Brewing
Looking forward to our next stand up showcase at Künstler Brewing on November 28, 8PM, we had a great time at our last one and we have a new lineup for a really fun show, free for all audiences at the best brewery in town.
Arrive early to reserve your space.
Künstler Brewing
Free
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Comedy Standout
2104154837
mr.navarro1@yahoo.com
Künstler Brewing
302 E LachapelleSan Antonio, Texas 78204
2104154837
mr.navarro1@yahoo.com