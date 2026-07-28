Comedy Showcase at Künstler Brewing
Comedy Showcase at Künstler Brewing
Glad to be back at Künstler Brewing on August 22nd at 8pm. Excited for the next showcase. Last show was a memorable one. Hoping to see everyone who can attend and enjoy a free night of comedy at the best brewery in town. Located conveniently downtown with parking at venue. All audiences welcomed.
Künstler Brewing
Free
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Comedy Standout
2104154837
mr.navarro1@yahoo.com
Künstler Brewing
302 E LachapelleSan Antonio, Texas 78204
2104154837
mr.navarro1@yahoo.com