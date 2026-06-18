Comal Conservation's Live Music Social

Comal Conservation is hosting a Live Music Social to bring the community together in support of protecting Comal County’s land, water, and wildlife. The evening will feature live music by Bo Luna, time to connect with neighbors and conservation supporters, and an opportunity to learn more about Comal Conservation’s work in the community.

The event will take place on June 25 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Par Tee Haus Indoor Golf & Bar, located at 311 FM 306. The first 100 guests to sign in will receive a free drink ticket. This event is open to the community.