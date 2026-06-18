Comal Conservation's Live Music Social
Comal Conservation's Live Music Social
Comal Conservation is hosting a Live Music Social to bring the community together in support of protecting Comal County’s land, water, and wildlife. The evening will feature live music by Bo Luna, time to connect with neighbors and conservation supporters, and an opportunity to learn more about Comal Conservation’s work in the community.
The event will take place on June 25 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Par Tee Haus Indoor Golf & Bar, located at 311 FM 306. The first 100 guests to sign in will receive a free drink ticket. This event is open to the community.
Par Tee Haus Indoor Golf & Bar
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
comal con
8303698747
ryan@comalconservation.org
Artist Group Info
Bo Luna
tiara@comalconservation.org
Par Tee Haus Indoor Golf & Bar
311 FM-306 E Ste 105New Braunfels, Texas 78130