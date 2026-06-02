Collins Garden Book Club: "Leave the World Behind"
Collins Garden Book Club: "Leave the World Behind"
The Collins Garden Book Club will discuss Rumaan Alan's novel, Leave the World Behind.
Amanda, Clay, and their children are enjoying their vacation in a secluded area of Long Island. However, when the homeowners, Ruth and G.H., arrive in the middle of the night in a state of panic, strange events begin to unfold. Can they trust this couple? Are their families safe, and what is happening in the outside world?
Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov