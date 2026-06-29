Collins Garden Book Club
Collins Garden Book Club
The Collins Garden Book Club will discuss Chris Bohjalian's novel, Hour of the Witch.
After her husband drives a three-pronged fork into the back of her hand, Mary Deerfield decides to divorce him. However, with neighbors who are quick to look for signs of witchcraft, Mary must not only fight to escape her marriage but also to avoid being condemned to the gallows.
Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov