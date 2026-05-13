Collins Garden Book Club, May 13, 2026
Collins Garden Book Club, May 13, 2026
The Collins Garden Book Club will discuss Kristin Hannah's novel, The Women.
After her brother is sent to Vietnam, Frankie joins the Army Nurse Corps and is overwhelmed by the chaos and destruction of war, while also coping with the unexpected trauma of returning home.
Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov