Cocktails & Conversation: Early Learning, Lasting Impact

Cocktails & Conversation is an exploration of how early childhood education shapes San Antonio's future. This event, held in collaboration with Texas Public Radio, brings together educators, nonprofit executives, policymakers, business leaders, and community advocates to discuss why the first five years matter, how access to quality early learning impacts lifelong outcomes, and what it will take to build a stronger foundation for children and families across our city.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, August 26

Location: Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater (321 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205)

Time: 5:00 pm-7:00 pm

Discussion Topics: