Cocktails & Conversation: Early Learning, Lasting Impact
Cocktails & Conversation: Early Learning, Lasting Impact
Cocktails & Conversation is an exploration of how early childhood education shapes San Antonio's future. This event, held in collaboration with Texas Public Radio, brings together educators, nonprofit executives, policymakers, business leaders, and community advocates to discuss why the first five years matter, how access to quality early learning impacts lifelong outcomes, and what it will take to build a stronger foundation for children and families across our city.
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, August 26
Location: Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater (321 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205)
Time: 5:00 pm-7:00 pm
Discussion Topics:
- The State of Early Childhood Education in San Antonio: Examining the current landscape of early learning, access to quality programs, and the opportunities and challenges facing families across our community.
- Why the Early Years Matter: Exploring how early childhood education influences lifelong learning, school readiness, workforce success, and long-term outcomes for children.
- Access, Affordability & Investment: A conversation about funding, accessibility, and the partnerships needed to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed from the very beginning.
- Building San Antonio's Future: Discussing how investing in early childhood education strengthens our workforce, supports economic growth, and builds a stronger future for generations to come.
Texas Public Radio Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
$20 +
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
CNTR/CTY
210-390-4284
Avery@sammisochoa.com
Texas Public Radio Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
321 W Commerce StSan Antonio,, Texas 78205
210-614-8977
marketing@tpr.org