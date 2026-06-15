Climate Communication: Outreaching the Message in the Age of Climate Disinformation

Program Topic: Environmental activism has won many battles in our lifetime, but we are not winning the greater climate war quickly enough, considering the urgent and existential challenges we face. Even major news outlets and other respected voices often misconstrue, misunderstand, or over-simplify climate science to the point of misinformation and even disinformation. This has real and dangerous consequences.

At our May 19th meeting, we watched the Climate Action Now webinar “Talking Climate in the Age of Disinformation”. In it, Dr. Hayhoe stated "the most important thing you can do to fight climate change [is] talk about it", and that in this Age of Disinformation we need to stay away from culture wars and stick with the facts. About 2/3 of Americans are very worried about the climate but don't know what to do, and the speakers suggested how to best communicate to them.

But what about that remaining 1/3 who dismiss climate concerns? How do we listen and effectively persuade, instead of walking away in frustration? Preaching to the choir doesn't help; as Dr Hayhoe said, "It hardens their resolve." Bill Hurley will discuss how he tailors discussions to different audiences, introducing the nuance essential to effective communication. He will share his experiences with the dismissive segment and their sidekicks trying to dominate the headlines today.

About our Presenter: Bill Hurley has a long history of involvement with environmental groups in various capacities, including with the Bexar Audubon Society (1980’s), Land Heritage Institute (until late 1990’s), Friends of Government Canyon (1998-2000), the San Antonio River Foundation, San Antonio River Authority (retired 2014), Green Spaces Alliance of South Texas (formerly Bexar Land Trust, since mid 1990’s), and a group leader with Citizen’s Climate Lobby (since 2016). Bill has a BA in Information Systems from Our Lady of the Lake University, a Minor in English from George Mason University in Fairfax VA, and attended the Masters Leadership Program of Greater San Antonio in 2010.

The Alamo Group of the Sierra Club holds its general meetings the 3rd Tuesday of most months. They're always free and open to the public.