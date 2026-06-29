Classic Fourth of July Weekend in Johnson City, Texas

Join us in Johnson City for a full weekend of classic small-town Fourth of July celebrations. This Texas Hill Country community shines with patriotic fun, family-friendly activities, local flavor, and hometown charm. From a festive parade and fireworks show to live music, a foam party, shopping, dining, and more, this is the perfect Independence Day weekend getaway for families, friends, and visitors of all ages.

Event Highlights

• Hometown Fourth of July parade through downtown Johnson City

• Fireworks show lighting up the Hill Country sky after dark

• Family-friendly foam party to cool off in the summer heat

• Live music and street dance with plenty of small-town spirit

• Vendor market featuring patriotic goods, artisan finds, and local makers

• Fun activities for kids and families, plus food, drinks, shopping, and special offerings from local businesses

