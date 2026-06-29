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Classic Fourth of July Weekend in Johnson City, Texas

Classic Fourth of July Weekend in Johnson City, Texas

Join us in Johnson City for a full weekend of classic small-town Fourth of July celebrations. This Texas Hill Country community shines with patriotic fun, family-friendly activities, local flavor, and hometown charm. From a festive parade and fireworks show to live music, a foam party, shopping, dining, and more, this is the perfect Independence Day weekend getaway for families, friends, and visitors of all ages.
Event Highlights
• Hometown Fourth of July parade through downtown Johnson City
• Fireworks show lighting up the Hill Country sky after dark
• Family-friendly foam party to cool off in the summer heat
• Live music and street dance with plenty of small-town spirit
• Vendor market featuring patriotic goods, artisan finds, and local makers
• Fun activities for kids and families, plus food, drinks, shopping, and special offerings from local businesses

Johnson City, Texas
Free
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Explore JCTX
(830) 868-7684
explore@johnsoncitytx.org
explorejctx.com
Johnson City, Texas
105 E. Main Street
Johnson City, Texas 78636
(830) 868-7684
explore@johnsoncitytx.org
https://explorejctx.com/2025/06/24/july-4th-weekend-in-johnson-city