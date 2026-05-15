The Prickly Pear Clarinet Ensemble and the Mini Pears Clarinet Ensemble come together again for Clarinet Choir Kaleidoscope, a lively, feel-good evening celebrating original clarinet choir music of all kinds!

From smooth and dreamy to bold and a little quirky, this program shows just how many sounds (and surprises) the clarinet family can create. You’ll hear everything from the bustling energy of L.A. Traffic to the gentle calm of Smokey Mountain Lullaby, plus imaginative pieces like A Knight Remembered and At Night that paint vivid musical scenes. The Prickly Pear Clarinet Ensemble will also be giving the world premiere of Dr. Richard L. Marple’s A Kobold Sighting!

Whether you’re a longtime music lover or just looking for a fun night out, this concert is for you; no experience required. Join your professional San Antonio clarinet ensemble and our favorite student clarinet group this June for our season finale. All you need to bring your curiosity and enjoy the ride!

RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1989660294501

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Clarinet Choir Kaleidoscope

Saturday, June 13, 2026 • 7:30 PM

Helotes Hills United Methodist Church

13222 Bandera Road, Helotes, TX 78023

Free admission—donations welcome!

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L.A. Traffic - Christin Hablewitz

Smoky Mountain Lullaby - Roger Zare

A Knight Remembered - Alun Cook

At Night - Jenni Brandon

Angry Birds Theme - Ari Pulkkinen arr. Carson Yu

A Kobold Sighting - Richard L. Marple

Damned Spiders - Alun Cook

Deep in the Heart of Texas