© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CJ Leede Author of Headlights In Conversation With Johnny Compton

CJ Leede Author of Headlights In Conversation With Johnny Compton

Save the date and join us for evening celebrating the newest release from award winning horror author CJ Leede, Headlights! CJ will be joined in conversation by fellow author Johnny Compton. Enjoy a great conversation and stop by our cafe for scary good specials and treats.

*It's free to RSVP and guarantees your seat *

Nowhere Bookshop
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

events@nowherebookshop.com
Nowhere Bookshop
5154 Broadway
San Antonio, Texas 78209
210-640-7260
orders@nowherebookshop.com
nowherebookshop.com