CJ Leede Author of Headlights In Conversation With Johnny Compton
CJ Leede Author of Headlights In Conversation With Johnny Compton
Save the date and join us for evening celebrating the newest release from award winning horror author CJ Leede, Headlights! CJ will be joined in conversation by fellow author Johnny Compton. Enjoy a great conversation and stop by our cafe for scary good specials and treats.
*It's free to RSVP and guarantees your seat *
Nowhere Bookshop
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
events@nowherebookshop.com
Nowhere Bookshop
5154 BroadwaySan Antonio, Texas 78209
210-640-7260
orders@nowherebookshop.com