Circus Photography Meetup: Let's Stay Creative x SA Creatives

Let's Stay Creative and SA Creatives are back with a circus-themed photography meetup at Elsewhere Too. Photographers, models, content creators, videographers, stylists and anyone looking to connect and create with local talent are welcome, whether you're a pro or just getting started. Come dressed in your most dramatic circus, carnival or dark magic-inspired fit: ringmasters, fortune tellers, clowns, trapeze artists, aerialists, magicians and more. Live DJ sets by Axelot and XK.

Details: https://www.instagram.com/p/DelLhrytfpQ/