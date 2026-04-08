Cinema Tuesday, 8/4/26 "Head"

A Mobius-strip of frodis-inspired lunacy, “Head” was released in theaters a half-year after The Monkees’ television series ended, and some feel it was a deliberate attempt by the group to dismantle their pop-manufactured image. The surrealistic movie is more of a series of sketches than anything plot-driven, and was written by Jack Nicholson and Bob Rafelson, who would team up two years later with “Five Easy Pieces.”

Criterion describes it as “a kaleidoscopic satire that’s movie homage, media send-up, concert movie, and antiwar cry all at once.”

86 minutes, Rated G.

The 2026 Cinema Tuesdays series is made possible by: Americus Diamond, Frank Sandoval Attorney at Law, Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Stevens Lighting and Wild Birds Unlimited.