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Cinema Tuesday, 8/25/26 "To Be Or Not To Be"

Cinema Tuesday, 8/25/26 "To Be Or Not To Be"

As nervy as it is hilarious, this screwball masterpiece from Ernst Lubitsch stars Jack Benny and, in her final screen appearance, Carole Lombard as husband-and-wife thespians in Nazi-occupied Warsaw who become caught up in a dangerous spy plot. To Be or Not to Be is a Hollywood film of the boldest black humor, which went into production right before the U.S. entered World War II. Lubitsch manages to brilliantly balance political satire, romance, slapstick, and wartime suspense in a comic high-wire act that has never been equaled.

Werner Heymann was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture.

99 minutes, Not Rated.

The 2026 Cinema Tuesdays series is made possible by: Americus Diamond, Frank Sandoval Attorney at Law, Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Stevens Lighting and Wild Birds Unlimited.

Alamo Drafthouse Park North
$12.00+
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
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Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
https://www.tpr.org/
Alamo Drafthouse Park North
618 Northwest Loop 410
San Antono, Texas 78216
https://drafthouse.com/san-antonio/theater/park-north?srsltid=AfmBOoofcZ3UVqlRPuSyHRn2AWobYRiD8Bt9B4Z_qeCrCk5_KYUglQ-X