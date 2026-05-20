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Cinema Tuesday, 8/18/26 "The Apostle"

Cinema Tuesday, 8/18/26 "The Apostle"

Robert Duvall’s second film as a director also features one of his most complex characters, a Texas preacher named E.F. “Sonny” Dewey, whose temper and jealousy land him in hot water, and on the run after a fatal altercation with his estranged wife’s boyfriend. Re-branding himself as “The Apostle E.F.,” Duvall’s character lands in rural Louisiana where he charms a retired minister into starting a new church.

It’s a passionate performance, and Duvall was nominated for Best Actor. Although the bulk of the movie was shot in Louisiana, the opening scenes were filmed in Texas.

134 minutes, Rated PG-13.

The 2026 Cinema Tuesdays series is made possible by: Americus Diamond, Frank Sandoval Attorney at Law, Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Stevens Lighting and Wild Birds Unlimited.

Alamo Drafthouse Park North
$12.00+
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
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Alamo Drafthouse Park North
618 Northwest Loop 410
San Antono, Texas 78216
https://drafthouse.com/san-antonio/theater/park-north?srsltid=AfmBOoofcZ3UVqlRPuSyHRn2AWobYRiD8Bt9B4Z_qeCrCk5_KYUglQ-X