Cinema Tuesday, 8/11/26 "McCabe & Mrs. Miller"

At the turn of the 20th century, a lonely stranger rides into town in the Pacific northwest, as rain pelts the landscape, turning unturned dirt into mud and lending a bleak air to this anti-Western. Warren Beatty stars as the hapless John McCabe, who goes into business with Mrs. Miller (Julie Christie) running a bordello in the still under-construction town of Presbyterian Church (priorities, people). Soon a big corporation is trying to move in, and McCabe must decide whether to move out or stand his ground. Featuring songs by Leonard Cohen.

121 minutes, Rated R.

The 2026 Cinema Tuesdays series is made possible by: Americus Diamond, Frank Sandoval Attorney at Law, Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Stevens Lighting and Wild Birds Unlimited.