Cinema Tuesday, 7/7/26 "Yankee Doodle Dandy"

As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary this week, we’ll screen one of James Cagney’s favorite roles, when in 1942 he stepped into the shoes of legendary showman George M. Cohan and danced off with a Best Actor Oscar. “Yankee Doodle Dandy” chronicles Cohan's life as he reminisces about his early days in vaudeville to his success on Broadway while preparing to meet President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In addition to Cagney, the film won Oscars for Best Music Scoring and Best Sound Recording.

126 minutes, Not Rated.

The 2026 Cinema Tuesdays series is made possible by: Americus Diamond, Frank Sandoval Attorney at Law, Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Stevens Lighting and Wild Birds Unlimited.