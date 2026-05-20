Cinema Tuesday, 7/28/26 "Still Breathing"

For years, the male members of Fletcher’s family have always had a vision of their dream woman. After inspiration strikes, Fletcher travels to Los Angeles and meets Roz a cynical con artist. Unfortunately, she mistakes him for the next wealthy victim of her lucrative scam. Traveling with Fletcher back to San Antonio, her hard exterior softens after spending time in the Alamo City.

Starring Brendan Fraser and Joanna Going, and featuring an appearance by the Jim Cullum Jazz Band, “Still Breathing” was written and directed by James F. Robinson who will attend the screening for a Q&A following the movie.

105 minutes, Rated PG-13.

The 2026 Cinema Tuesdays series is made possible by: Americus Diamond, Frank Sandoval Attorney at Law, Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Stevens Lighting and Wild Birds Unlimited.

