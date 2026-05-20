Cinema Tuesday, 7/21/26 "The Official Story"

After the end of the Dirty War in 1980s Argentina, a high school teacher begins to wonder who the mother of her adopted daughter is, thinking she may be one of the disappeared who were abducted or killed by the Argentine government during its crackdown on leftist groups.

“La Historia Official” won the 1985 Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

112 minutes, Not Rated.

The 2026 Cinema Tuesdays series is made possible by: Americus Diamond, Frank Sandoval Attorney at Law, Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Stevens Lighting and Wild Birds Unlimited.

