Cinema Tuesday, 7/14/26 "Rope"

Alfred Hitchcock’s first color film was also one of his most daring and experimental. Choreographed and performed like a stage play, “Rope” subtly hides its edits to give the appearance of one continuous shot throughout its entire runtime. The plot concerns two young men (John Dall and Farley Granger) who kill one of their old classmates to see if they can get away with it. Jimmy Stewart plays their former headmaster, who begins to sense something is off at the dinner party they throw in the deceased guest’s honor. “Rope” is a fascinating film full of subtext, and is also one of the few Hitchcock films that dares the audience to take murder seriously, rather than using it as an adventurous plot point.

81 minutes, Not Rated.

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