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Cinema Tuesday, 6/9/26 "Pillow Talk"

Cinema Tuesday, 6/9/26 "Pillow Talk"

Remember landline phones? Okay, now remember when you had to *share* your landline with another tenant in your apartment building? The old “party line” leads to laughs and shenanigans between Doris Day and Rock Hudson who star as a career woman and playboy songwriter who feud over use of the phone line, but naturally, fall for one another.

Nominated for five Oscars, including Best Actress for Day and Best Supporting Actress for Thelma Ritter, Pillow Talk won Best Original Screenplay, and remains as witty today as when it was first released in 1959 – even if you have to imagine what old tech was like!

102 minutes, Not Rated.

The 2026 Cinema Tuesdays series is made possible by: Americus Diamond, Frank Sandoval Attorney at Law, Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Stevens Lighting and Wild Birds Unlimited.

Alamo Drafthouse Park North
$12.00+
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
https://www.tpr.org/
Alamo Drafthouse Park North
618 Northwest Loop 410
San Antono, Texas 78216
https://drafthouse.com/san-antonio/theater/park-north?srsltid=AfmBOoofcZ3UVqlRPuSyHRn2AWobYRiD8Bt9B4Z_qeCrCk5_KYUglQ-X