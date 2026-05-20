Cinema Tuesday, 6/30/26 "Mr. Nobody Against Putin"

2026 Oscar® Winner for Best Documentary Feature — Pasha Talankin is an unlikely hero—a beloved Russian primary school teacher, known as a mentor and prankster who offers students a safe haven in his office. After Russia invades Ukraine, Pasha’s role in the school changes dramatically as he is reluctantly drawn into Putin’s propaganda machine. Forced to promote state-sanctioned messages and horrified by the transformation of his school and community, he struggles with guilt and a sense of powerlessness, leading him to become an international whistleblower, documenting intimate and revealing footage of Putin’s regime.

Directed by David Borenstein and co-directed by Pasha Talankin, this uniquely collaborative film is as captivating and joyful as it is eye-opening and sobering. Mr. Nobody Against Putin showcases rare footage that reveals the profound impact of Putin’s regime on the lives of everyday Russians, particularly its children.

90 minutes, Not Rated.

The 2026 Cinema Tuesdays series is made possible by: Americus Diamond, Frank Sandoval Attorney at Law, Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Stevens Lighting and Wild Birds Unlimited.