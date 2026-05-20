Cinema Tuesday, 6/23/26 "Koyaanisqatsi"

A wordless film experiment, a cautionary warning against encroaching technology, a prayer for us to restore our relationship with the land… “Koyaanisqatsi” is all these things and more. Conceived in the 1970s by Godfrey Reggio, a former monk whose work with the ACLU in New Mexico included a prescient media campaign around the loss of privacy, “Koyaanisqatsi” was filmed over the course of several years by cinematographer Ron Fricke, and assembled with the collaboration of soundtrack composer Philip Glass, whose churning score brings the film’s time-lapse photography to stunning life. You’ll never see the world the same way again after seeing this movie.

86 minutes, Not Rated.

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