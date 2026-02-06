Cinema Tuesday, 6/2/26 "L'avventura"

Michelangelo Antonioni invented a new film grammar with this masterwork. An iconic piece of challenging 1960s cinema and a gripping narrative on its own terms, L’avventura concerns the enigmatic disappearance of a young woman during a yachting trip off the coast of Sicily, and the search taken up by her disaffected lover (Gabriele Ferzetti) and best friend (Monica Vitti, in her breakout role).

Antonioni’s controversial international sensation is a gorgeously shot tale of modern ennui and spiritual isolation. When it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, it was met with jeers, but the following day, Antonioni received a long list of signatories from filmmakers and writers who declared it the vest film to ever screen at the festival. After a second public screening, it went on to with the Jury Prize that year.

143 minutes, Not Rated.

The 2026 Cinema Tuesdays series is made possible by: Americus Diamond, Frank Sandoval Attorney at Law, Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Stevens Lighting and Wild Birds Unlimited.