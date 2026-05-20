Cinema Tuesday, 6/16/26 "Spartacus"

Based on fact and fleshed out with dramatic speculation, this rousing spectacle re-creates the life and times of Thracian gladiator Spartacus (Kirk Douglas), who led a bloody slave insurrection against Rome from 73 to 71 B.C. Originally released in 1960, the film was censored over several battle sequences, and a scene Crassus (Laurence Olivier) attempts to seduce his slave Antonius (Tony Curtis). Those were restored in 1991.

“Spartacus” was nominated for six Oscars, and won four, including Best Supporting Actor (Peter Ustinov). Directed by Stanley Kubrick.

197 minutes, Rated PG-13.

The 2026 Cinema Tuesdays series is made possible by: Americus Diamond, Frank Sandoval Attorney at Law, Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Stevens Lighting and Wild Birds Unlimited.