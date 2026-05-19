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Cinema Tuesday, 5/26/26 "Dazed and Confused"

Cinema Tuesday, 5/26/26 "Dazed and Confused"

May 26 - Dazed and Confused

America, 1976. The last day of school. Among the best teen films ever made, Dazed and Confused eavesdrops on a group of seniors-to-be and incoming freshmen. A launching pad for a number of future stars, including Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, and Adam Goldberg, the first studio effort by Texan director Richard Linklater also features endlessly quotable dialogue and a blasting, stadium-ready soundtrack. Sidestepping nostalgia, Dazed and Confused is less about “the best years of our lives” than the boredom, angst, and excitement of teenagers waiting . . . for something to happen.

Our screening takes place two days before the 50th anniversary of the events in this film.

102 minutes, Rated R.

Alamo Drafthouse Park North
$12.00 +
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
https://www.tpr.org/
Alamo Drafthouse Park North
618 Northwest Loop 410
San Antono, Texas 78216
https://drafthouse.com/san-antonio/theater/park-north?srsltid=AfmBOoofcZ3UVqlRPuSyHRn2AWobYRiD8Bt9B4Z_qeCrCk5_KYUglQ-X