Cinema Tuesday, 5/26/26 "Dazed and Confused"

May 26 - Dazed and Confused

America, 1976. The last day of school. Among the best teen films ever made, Dazed and Confused eavesdrops on a group of seniors-to-be and incoming freshmen. A launching pad for a number of future stars, including Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, and Adam Goldberg, the first studio effort by Texan director Richard Linklater also features endlessly quotable dialogue and a blasting, stadium-ready soundtrack. Sidestepping nostalgia, Dazed and Confused is less about “the best years of our lives” than the boredom, angst, and excitement of teenagers waiting . . . for something to happen.

Our screening takes place two days before the 50th anniversary of the events in this film.

102 minutes, Rated R.