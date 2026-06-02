Cinema Talk with CineSanto Society: The Cost of Ambition
Cinema Talk with CineSanto Society: The Cost of Ambition
Enjoy films and talking about them with others, then join us for Cinema Talk with CineSanto Society at Central Library for film screenings and discussions. The current film series topic is The Cost of Ambition. Where does it all lead? A rise? A fall? Inevitably there is some cost to pay. So, whether you are a casual moviegoer or seasoned film buff, you are more than welcome to join these lively discussions.
Doors open at 2:45 PM
Film starts at 3:00 PM
Discussions follow right after the film ends
More info about the film titles can be found on the San Antonio Public Library Events Calendar
Central Library
Free
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Central Library
210-207-2500
Artist Group Info
CineSanto Society
Central Library
600 SoledadSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500