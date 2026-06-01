Cinema Talk with CineSanto Society: The Cost of Ambition

Enjoy films and talking about them with others, then join us for Cinema Talk with CineSanto Society at Central Library for film screenings and discussions. The current film series topic is The Cost of Ambition. Where does it all lead? A rise? A fall? Inevitably there is some cost to pay. So, whether you are a casual moviegoer or seasoned film buff, you are more than welcome to join these lively discussions.

Doors open at 2:45 PM

Film starts at 3:00 PM

Discussions follow right after the film ends

More info about the film titles can be found on the San Antonio Public Library Events Calendar.