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Cinema Talk with CineSanto Society: The Cost of Ambition

Cinema Talk with CineSanto Society: The Cost of Ambition

Enjoy films and talking about them with others, then join us for Cinema Talk with CineSanto Society at Central Library for film screenings and discussions. The current film series topic is The Cost of Ambition. Where does it all lead? A rise? A fall? Inevitably there is some cost to pay. So, whether you are a casual moviegoer or seasoned film buff, you are more than welcome to join these lively discussions.

Doors open at 2:45 PM
Film starts at 3:00 PM
Discussions follow right after the film ends

More info about the film titles can be found on the San Antonio Public Library Events Calendar.

Central Library - Auditorium
Free
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Central Library
210-207-2500

Artist Group Info

CineSanto Society
https://www.instagram.com/cine.santo.soc/
Central Library - Auditorium
600 Soledad St.
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/