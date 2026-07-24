Cinema & Sips | The Dark Knight
Cinema & Sips | The Dark Knight
Escape the midweek grind at The Rock with “Cinema & Sips”, a curated weekly film series designed exclusively for adults. Join us every Thursday this July for an evening of local culture, craft cocktails, and cinematic favorites.
We kick things off at 7PM with exclusive short films from local San Antonio filmmakers in partnership with SAFILM Festival, followed by our headlining featured film at 8PM.
Frost Plaza at the Rock at La Cantera
Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Rock at La Cantera
Artist Group Info
esmeireyes5@gmail.com
Frost Plaza at the Rock at La Cantera
1 Spurs WaySan Antonio, Texas 78256