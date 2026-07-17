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Cinema & Sips | How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Cinema & Sips | How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

7PM Local Short Films by SAFILM Festival | 8PM Featured Film Showtime

Escape the midweek grind at The Rock with “Cinema & Sips”, a curated weekly film series designed exclusively for adults. Join us every Thursday this July for an evening of local culture, craft cocktails, and cinematic favorites. We kick things off at 7PM with exclusive short films from local San Antonio filmmakers in partnership with SAFILM Festival, followed by our headlining featured film at 8PM.

Frost Plaza at the Rock at La Cantera
Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Rock at La Cantera

Artist Group Info

esmeireyes5@gmail.com
Frost Plaza at the Rock at La Cantera
1 Spurs Way
San Antonio, Texas 78256