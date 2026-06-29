Cinema & Sips | Bridesmaid

Cinema & Sips – FREE Outdoor Movie Nights

Event Start 7PM |Featured Film Showtimes: 8PM

Escape the midweek grind at The Rock with “Cinema & Sips”, a curated weekly film series designed exclusively for adults.

Join us every Thursday this July for an evening of local culture, craft cocktails, and cinematic favorites. We kick things off at 7PM with exclusive short films from local San Antonio filmmakers in partnership with SAFILM Festival, followed by our headlining featured film at 8PM.