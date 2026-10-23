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Chulas Fronteras 50th Anniversary - film screening

Chulas Fronteras 50th Anniversary - film screening

Join the San Antonio Public Library and MACRI for a screening of Les Blank’s "Chulas Fronteras" (1976), a classic documentary celebrating the music and culture of the Texas-Mexico borderlands, featuring a number of musical legends, including Lydia Mendoza, Flaco Jimenez, Narciso Martinez, Santiago Jimenez, Little Joe & La Familia, y mucho más.

The screening marks the film’s 50th anniversary and offers an opportunity to revisit its enduring significance. San Antonio-based filmmaker Jim Mendiola will introduce the film.

***Registration is required***

Memorial Library
***Registration is required to this free event***
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mexican American Civil Rights Institute + Latino Collection & Resource Center
2102072519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection &amp; Resource Center

Artist Group Info

sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
Memorial Library
3222 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, Texas 78228
(210) 207-9140
michelle.rickman@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar/id/mem?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D174324567