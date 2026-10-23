Chulas Fronteras 50th Anniversary - film screening

Join the San Antonio Public Library and MACRI for a screening of Les Blank’s "Chulas Fronteras" (1976), a classic documentary celebrating the music and culture of the Texas-Mexico borderlands, featuring a number of musical legends, including Lydia Mendoza, Flaco Jimenez, Narciso Martinez, Santiago Jimenez, Little Joe & La Familia, y mucho más.

The screening marks the film’s 50th anniversary and offers an opportunity to revisit its enduring significance. San Antonio-based filmmaker Jim Mendiola will introduce the film.

***Registration is required***