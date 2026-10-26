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Chuck Wagon Lunch

Chuck Wagon Lunch

Join us to celebrate the grand opening of our new Fredericksburg Financial Center with a Chuck Wagon lunch. We'll be serving BBQ Brisket, beans, potato salad, peach cobbler and tea while supplies last. We will also have a boot shining station so you can kick up your heels in style. This event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1787614115819367

Frost Financial Center
Free Event
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Frost
https://fb.me/e/1AkX5p77B

Artist Group Info

syoung@cegroupinc.net
Frost Financial Center
1415 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Fredericksburg, Texas 78624