Chuck Wagon Lunch
Chuck Wagon Lunch
Join us to celebrate the grand opening of our new Fredericksburg Financial Center with a Chuck Wagon lunch. We'll be serving BBQ Brisket, beans, potato salad, peach cobbler and tea while supplies last. We will also have a boot shining station so you can kick up your heels in style. This event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!
Frost Financial Center
Free Event
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Frost
Artist Group Info
syoung@cegroupinc.net
Frost Financial Center
1415 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624Fredericksburg, Texas 78624