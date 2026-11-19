“Christmas with Ken!”: Parlor Concert & Reception
“Christmas with Ken!”: Parlor Concert & Reception
Deck the halls at Villa Finale with the vocal talents of the charismatic Ken Slavin! Ken, with Barry Brake on piano, will have the audience full of Christmas cheer in our decorated Napoleon Parlors. Ken and Barry’s renditions of holiday classics can fill any Grinch’s heart with holiday joy. Concluding the performance, the audience will be treated to an intimate reception in the Mathis Gallery. Don’t miss this yuletide concert at Villa Finale!
Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
$30.00 members / $35.00 non-members
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
2102239800
villafinale@villafinale.org
Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
401 King WilliamSan Antonio, Texas 78204
2102239800
villafinale@villafinale.org