Deck the halls at Villa Finale with the vocal talents of the charismatic Ken Slavin! Ken, with Barry Brake on piano, will have the audience full of Christmas cheer in our decorated Napoleon Parlors. Ken and Barry’s renditions of holiday classics can fill any Grinch’s heart with holiday joy. Concluding the performance, the audience will be treated to an intimate reception in the Mathis Gallery. Don’t miss this yuletide concert at Villa Finale!