Christmas Traditions in South Texas: From Baby Jesus to Singing Devils and Shepherds
Christmas Traditions in South Texas: From Baby Jesus to Singing Devils and Shepherds
Tamales and mariachis are ubiquitous during the holidays in San Antonio, but families with Hispanic cultural traditions have added special additions over many years.
Join us at Villa Finale as cultural anthropologist Michaele Haynes takes us on a festive journey of Mexican-American traditions alive and well in the Alamo City. You may even get an opportunity to nibble on some delectable, themed treats!
Villa Finale Museum & Gardens
$10.00 members / $15.00 non-members
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
2102239800
villafinale@villafinale.org
Villa Finale Museum & Gardens
401 King WilliamSAN ANTONIO, Texas 78204
210-223-9800
villafinale@villafinale.org