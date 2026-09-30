Step back in time at Christmas in Bethlehem, a free walk-through living village in Cibolo. Follow the star, register for the census, and visit the shops, the inn, and the manger. Dec 11-13, 6-8 PM nightly.

Register for the census just like Mary and Joseph, then wander the streets of Bethlehem. Visit the marketplace, the spice shop, Joseph's workshop, and the inn with no room, and end your journey at the nativity. St. Nicholas will be there every night, and there's plenty for kids to explore.

Free admission. Free parking in the church lot. All ages welcome.

December 11, 12 & 13, 2026, 6:00-8:00 PM nightly

Everyday Christian Fellowship, 950 Everyday Way, Cibolo, TX 78108

everyday.family/bethlehem