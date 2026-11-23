Christmas at First: Sing & Adore
Christmas at First: Sing & Adore
First Baptist Church of San Antonio presents Sing & Adore, its annual Christmas at First performance. The Sanctuary Choir, children’s and youth choirs, and orchestra share music chosen by choir members from the past fifteen years of Christmas at First in a program of music and worship celebrating the birth of Christ.
Performances are Saturday, December 12, and Sunday, December 13, at 6 p.m. in the Sanctuary.
Sanctuary at First Baptist Church of San Antonio
Free
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
First Baptist Church of San Antonio
210-226-0363
info@fbcsa.org
Sanctuary at First Baptist Church of San Antonio
515 McCullough AvenueSan Antonio, Texas 78215