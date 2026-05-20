Chloe Arnold's: Syncopated Ladies Live!

Syncopated Ladies is a Female Tap Dance Band from Los Angeles, CA created by EMMY AWARD NOMINATED, tap dancer and choreographer, Chloe Arnold, protegé of Debbie Allen.

Syncopated Ladies’ viral videos have amassed over 200 MILLION VIEWS. They have worked with Mega star Beyonce, FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance as the winner of the first dance crew battle, performed on Good Morning America, at the US OPEN, and they have also performed to sold-out audiences in their full-length concert, “Syncopated Ladies: Live!”